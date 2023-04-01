Forum Financial Management LP Purchases 4,078 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Forum Financial Management LP lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 25.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,078 shares during the quarter. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $4,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWF. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 34.1% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 26,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,275,000 after purchasing an additional 6,665 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11.6% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 7,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,422,000.

IWF traded up $3.89 during trading on Friday, hitting $244.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,138,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,743,636. The company has a market capitalization of $64.22 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.07. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $202.05 and a twelve month high of $285.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $233.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.86.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

