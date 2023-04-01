Forum Financial Management LP Raises Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Forum Financial Management LP raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,579 shares during the quarter. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $2,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IWD. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,409,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,233,886,000 after acquiring an additional 297,089 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 13,402.9% during the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,925,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after acquiring an additional 14,815,451 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,517,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,022,274,000 after purchasing an additional 304,262 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,076,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $554,421,000 after purchasing an additional 49,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,251,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $442,123,000 after acquiring an additional 276,089 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSEARCA IWD traded up $1.86 on Friday, reaching $152.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,015,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,252,927. The firm has a market cap of $51.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $154.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.33. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $134.09 and a 52 week high of $169.69.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.