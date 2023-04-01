Fruits (FRTS) Trading 0.5% Higher This Week

Fruits (FRTS) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 1st. One Fruits coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Fruits has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Fruits has a market cap of $5.31 million and approximately $285,137.36 worth of Fruits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001423 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 52.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.88 or 0.00329820 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7,030.26 or 0.25798217 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

About Fruits

Fruits’ launch date was March 3rd, 2018. Fruits’ total supply is 40,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,066,845,547 coins. The official message board for Fruits is medium.com/@fruitsblockchain. Fruits’ official Twitter account is @frts_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Fruits is fruitsblockchain.com. The Reddit community for Fruits is https://reddit.com/r/Fruits_FRTS_Official.

Buying and Selling Fruits

According to CryptoCompare, “FRTS is a platform that provides an ecosystem of services connecting the different stakeholders in the non-profit space. FRTS’ services include a payment gateway to make donations in any local currency.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fruits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fruits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fruits using one of the exchanges listed above.

