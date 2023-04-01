Future’s (FUTR) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Future (LON:FUTR – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 2,510 ($30.84) target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Future in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of Future from GBX 2,600 ($31.94) to GBX 1,780 ($21.87) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Future in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued a sell rating and a GBX 1,153 ($14.17) price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Future in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Future from GBX 2,852 ($35.04) to GBX 2,621 ($32.20) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Future has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,995.80 ($24.52).

LON FUTR opened at GBX 1,159 ($14.24) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.09. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 1,159.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,357.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,372.33. Future has a 12-month low of GBX 1,052 ($12.93) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,778 ($34.13).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 19th were given a dividend of GBX 3.40 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. This is an increase from Future’s previous dividend of $2.80. This represents a yield of 0.23%. Future’s dividend payout ratio is presently 300.00%.

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes and distributes content for games, entertainment, technology, sports, savings and wealth, lifestyle, knowledge and news, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments. The company offers content through various forms, such as websites, email newsletters, videos, social platforms, magazines, and events, as well as advertising comprising digital advertising, AVOD, newsletters, events, and lead generation; eCommerce, including print and digital subscriptions, and newstrade; and direct consumer monetisation frameworks.

