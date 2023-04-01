Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Gaia Stock Performance
NASDAQ:GAIA opened at $2.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.76. Gaia has a 12-month low of $2.05 and a 12-month high of $5.70.
Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Gaia had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a negative return on equity of 3.03%. The firm had revenue of $19.58 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gaia
About Gaia
Gaia, Inc operates a global digital video streaming subscription service and online community. The firm provides its services through the following channels: Seeking Truth, Transformation, Alternative Healing and Yoga. The company was founded by Jirka Rysavy on July 7, 1988 and is headquartered in Louisville, CO.
