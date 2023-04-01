Gannett (NYSE:GCI) Price Target Cut to $1.70 by Analysts at Citigroup

Gannett (NYSE:GCI – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Citigroup from $2.60 to $1.70 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gannett in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Gannett Price Performance

Shares of GCI opened at $1.87 on Tuesday. Gannett has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $4.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $272.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 2.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.37 and a 200-day moving average of $2.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gannett

Gannett ( NYSE:GCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $730.66 million during the quarter. Gannett had a positive return on equity of 20.02% and a negative net margin of 2.65%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GCI. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Gannett by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 137,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 7,813 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Gannett by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 61,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 11,648 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Gannett by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 122,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 15,129 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Gannett by 161.1% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 577,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,602,000 after buying an additional 356,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Gannett by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,886,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,587,000 after buying an additional 610,260 shares during the period. 68.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gannett Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gannett Media Corp. provided media and marketing solutions. The company was founded on November 21, 2014 and headquartered in McLean, VA.

Featured Stories

