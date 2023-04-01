Gentera, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:CMPRF) Short Interest Up 26.1% in March

Gentera, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:CMPRF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,470,400 shares, an increase of 26.1% from the February 28th total of 1,166,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 161.6 days.
Gentera Stock Performance
Shares of CMPRF stock remained flat at $1.02 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.98. Gentera has a 52-week low of $0.84 and a 52-week high of $1.20.
Gentera Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Gentera (CMPRF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/27 – 3/31
- What is a Gold IRA, and is it a Viable Investment?
- Is Braze Inc Ready To Rocket Higher?
- Mullen Automotive Makes Deliveries; Short-Squeeze Possible
- Can Frontline Maintain This Momentum?
Receive News & Ratings for Gentera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.