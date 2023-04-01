Gentera, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:CMPRF) Short Interest Up 26.1% in March

Gentera, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:CMPRF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,470,400 shares, an increase of 26.1% from the February 28th total of 1,166,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 161.6 days.

Gentera Stock Performance

Shares of CMPRF stock remained flat at $1.02 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.98. Gentera has a 52-week low of $0.84 and a 52-week high of $1.20.

Gentera Company Profile

Gentera, S. A. B. de C. V. provides various financial products and services in Mexico, Peru, and Guatemala. It offers individual and group insurance, debtor's life, and general protection insurances; savings products; credits; and transaction channels. It serves textiles, food, livestock, agriculture, fishing, industry, and services sectors.

