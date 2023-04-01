Global Self Storage (NASDAQ:SELF) Earns “Buy” Rating from EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued their buy rating on shares of Global Self Storage (NASDAQ:SELF – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I currently has a $7.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Global Self Storage Stock Down 2.5 %

NASDAQ SELF opened at $5.14 on Wednesday. Global Self Storage has a 12-month low of $4.75 and a 12-month high of $7.36. The company has a market capitalization of $57.05 million, a PE ratio of 27.05 and a beta of 0.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.30 and its 200-day moving average is $5.22.

Global Self Storage Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.072 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.60%. Global Self Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 152.64%.

Institutional Trading of Global Self Storage

About Global Self Storage

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Global Self Storage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Marathon Capital Management increased its holdings in Global Self Storage by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 369,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,805,000 after buying an additional 8,951 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Global Self Storage by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 175,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 36,500 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Global Self Storage by 79.2% during the fourth quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 257,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,255,000 after buying an additional 113,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Global Self Storage by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 32.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Self Storage, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, and re-development of self-storage properties. It offers personal, outdoor parking, climate controlled, wine, and business storage facilities. The company was founded on September 1, 1983 and is headquartered in Millbrook, NY.

