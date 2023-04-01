Global Self Storage (NASDAQ:SELF) Earns “Buy” Rating from EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued their buy rating on shares of Global Self Storage (NASDAQ:SELF – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I currently has a $7.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.
Global Self Storage Stock Down 2.5 %
NASDAQ SELF opened at $5.14 on Wednesday. Global Self Storage has a 12-month low of $4.75 and a 12-month high of $7.36. The company has a market capitalization of $57.05 million, a PE ratio of 27.05 and a beta of 0.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.30 and its 200-day moving average is $5.22.
Global Self Storage Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.072 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.60%. Global Self Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 152.64%.
Institutional Trading of Global Self Storage
About Global Self Storage
Global Self Storage, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, and re-development of self-storage properties. It offers personal, outdoor parking, climate controlled, wine, and business storage facilities. The company was founded on September 1, 1983 and is headquartered in Millbrook, NY.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Global Self Storage (SELF)
- What is a Gold IRA, and is it a Viable Investment?
- Is Braze, Inc Ready To Rocket Higher?
- Mullen Automotive Makes Deliveries; Short-Squeeze Possible
- Can Frontline Maintain This Momentum?
- Walmart Shares Jump on Evercore Analyst Upgrade
Receive News & Ratings for Global Self Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Self Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.