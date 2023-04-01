Global X Founder-Run Companies ETF (BATS:BOSS) Trading Up 2.5%

Global X Founder-Run Companies ETF (BATS:BOSS – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 2.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $24.45 and last traded at $24.45. Approximately 9 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $23.87.

Global X Founder-Run Companies ETF Trading Up 2.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X Founder-Run Companies ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BOSS. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Global X Founder-Run Companies ETF by 825.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Founder-Run Companies ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X Founder-Run Companies ETF by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter.

Global X Founder-Run Companies ETF Company Profile

The Global X Founder-Run Companies ETF (BOSS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive US Founder-Run Companies index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted selection of the 100 largest US companies by market-cap with a founder or co-founder currently serving as Chief Executive Officer. BOSS was launched on Feb 13, 2017 and is managed by Global X.

