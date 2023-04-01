Gode Chain Trading Up 13.5% This Week (GODE)

Gode Chain (GODE) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. Gode Chain has a total market cap of $148.51 million and approximately $462,290.33 worth of Gode Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Gode Chain has traded 13.5% higher against the US dollar. One Gode Chain token can now be purchased for about $0.0212 or 0.00000074 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Gode Chain

Gode Chain was first traded on February 21st, 2022. Gode Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,990,000 tokens. The official website for Gode Chain is godechain.com. Gode Chain’s official Twitter account is @godechain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Gode Chain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gode Chain is a scalable heterogeneous multi-chain. Meaning, unlike previous blockchain implementations that focused on a single chain with varying degrees of generality to potential applications, the Gode Chain itself is not designed to provide any inherent application functionality at all.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gode Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gode Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gode Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

