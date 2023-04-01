Gores Holdings IX, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHIX) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Gores Holdings IX, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHIX – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,700 shares, a decrease of 23.7% from the February 28th total of 23,200 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 109,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Gores Holdings IX Stock Performance

Shares of GHIX remained flat at $10.07 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,889. Gores Holdings IX has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $10.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Gores Holdings IX by 482.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,172 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gores Holdings IX in the third quarter valued at about $116,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Gores Holdings IX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Gores Holdings IX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $199,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL acquired a new position in Gores Holdings IX during the second quarter worth $251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

About Gores Holdings IX

Gores Holdings IX, Inc focuses on a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

