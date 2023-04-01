Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 78,700 shares, an increase of 23.0% from the February 28th total of 64,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of GHC stock traded up $7.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $595.84. 29,123 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,903. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.01 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $623.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $609.71. Graham has a fifty-two week low of $525.58 and a fifty-two week high of $681.70.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 20th will be paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 19th. Graham’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.74%.

In other Graham news, CAO Marcel A. Snyman sold 128 shares of Graham stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $617.68, for a total transaction of $79,063.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $281,662.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CAO Marcel A. Snyman sold 72 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $611.06, for a total transaction of $43,996.32. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,859.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Marcel A. Snyman sold 128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $617.68, for a total transaction of $79,063.04. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $281,662.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in Graham during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Graham during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Graham by 240.0% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Graham during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Graham during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. 63.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GHC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Graham in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Graham from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th.

Graham Holdings Co engages in the provision of education and media services. It operates through the following segments: Education, Television Broadcasting, Manufacturing, Healthcare, SocialCode, and Other Businesses. The Education segment includes professional training and postsecondary education businesses largely outside the U.S.

