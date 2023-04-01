GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 597,500 shares, a growth of 25.3% from the February 28th total of 477,000 shares. Approximately 3.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 182,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GreenPower Motor

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in GreenPower Motor by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 250,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 60,618 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of GreenPower Motor by 487.6% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 172,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 143,551 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in GreenPower Motor in the second quarter worth $53,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in GreenPower Motor by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 15,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in GreenPower Motor by 84.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 6,518 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.59% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GreenPower Motor in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd.

GreenPower Motor Stock Performance

GP traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.31. 124,262 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,970. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.10 million, a PE ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 3.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.76 and its 200 day moving average is $2.50. GreenPower Motor has a 52 week low of $1.67 and a 52 week high of $9.34.

GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). GreenPower Motor had a negative net margin of 63.60% and a negative return on equity of 59.51%. The business had revenue of $12.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that GreenPower Motor will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

GreenPower Motor Company Profile

GreenPower Motor Co, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of electric powered vehicles for commercial markets. It offers electric-powered school buses, vans, charter buses, and double-deckers. The company was founded by Fraser Atkinson and Phillip W. Oldridge on March 30, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading

