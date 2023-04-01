Grenke (ETR:GLJ) PT Set at €40.00 by Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €40.00 ($43.01) price objective on Grenke (ETR:GLJ – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €40.00 ($43.01) target price on Grenke in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €33.00 ($35.48) target price on Grenke in a report on Monday, March 20th.

Grenke Stock Performance

Shares of GLJ stock opened at €25.48 ($27.40) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 321.79, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.24. Grenke has a fifty-two week low of €17.99 ($19.34) and a fifty-two week high of €30.52 ($32.82). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €26.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €23.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.48.

Grenke Company Profile

Grenke AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services to small and medium-sized (SME) enterprises in Germany, France, Italy, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Leasing, Banking, and Factoring. The company is involved in the leasing activities, such as financing to commercial lessees, leasing, service, protection, and maintenance offerings, as well as disposal of used equipment; and small-ticket leasing of IT products, such as PCs, notebooks, servers, monitors, peripheral equipment, software, telecommunication and copying and medical technology, as well as other IT products.

