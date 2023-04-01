Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) PT Lowered to $5.00 at UBS Group

Posted by on Apr 1st, 2023

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBIGet Rating) had its target price reduced by UBS Group from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the textile maker’s stock.

HBI has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet cut Hanesbrands from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Hanesbrands in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Hanesbrands from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.30.

Hanesbrands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HBI opened at $5.26 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.72. Hanesbrands has a 52-week low of $4.82 and a 52-week high of $15.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.07, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBIGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 53.41% and a negative net margin of 2.04%. Hanesbrands’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Hanesbrands will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Hanesbrands

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ethic Inc. acquired a new stake in Hanesbrands during the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Hanesbrands by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 884,993 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,106,000 after purchasing an additional 108,377 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Hanesbrands by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 156,346 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 29,000 shares in the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Hanesbrands by 78.3% during the 4th quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 29,176 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 12,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palouse Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Hanesbrands by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,821 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 5,263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

About Hanesbrands

(Get Rating)

Hanesbrands, Inc engages in the business of designing, manufacturing, sourcing, and selling basic apparel such as T-shirts, bras, panties, shape wear, underwear, socks, and activewear. It operates through the following segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. The Innerwear segment includes basic apparel including men’s underwear, women’s panties, children’s underwear, and socks, and intimate apparel such as bras, and shape wear.

Featured Articles

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI)

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.