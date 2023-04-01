Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) PT Lowered to $5.00 at UBS Group

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by UBS Group from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the textile maker’s stock.

HBI has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet cut Hanesbrands from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Hanesbrands in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Hanesbrands from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.30.

Shares of NYSE:HBI opened at $5.26 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.72. Hanesbrands has a 52-week low of $4.82 and a 52-week high of $15.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.07, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Hanesbrands ( NYSE:HBI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 53.41% and a negative net margin of 2.04%. Hanesbrands’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Hanesbrands will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ethic Inc. acquired a new stake in Hanesbrands during the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Hanesbrands by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 884,993 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,106,000 after purchasing an additional 108,377 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Hanesbrands by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 156,346 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 29,000 shares in the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Hanesbrands by 78.3% during the 4th quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 29,176 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 12,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palouse Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Hanesbrands by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,821 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 5,263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands, Inc engages in the business of designing, manufacturing, sourcing, and selling basic apparel such as T-shirts, bras, panties, shape wear, underwear, socks, and activewear. It operates through the following segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. The Innerwear segment includes basic apparel including men’s underwear, women’s panties, children’s underwear, and socks, and intimate apparel such as bras, and shape wear.

