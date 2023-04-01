Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Grows Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,817 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 486 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Personal Financial Services lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 124.1% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 84.7% in the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the third quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MDLZ shares. UBS Group cut shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Mondelez International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $69.72. The company had a trading volume of 7,037,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,787,225. The business’s 50-day moving average is $66.22 and its 200-day moving average is $64.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $95.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.65. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.72 and a 52 week high of $70.39.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.57%.

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

