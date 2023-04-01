Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Has $2.12 Million Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,963 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,925 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 22,349 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 11.5% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 14,722 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.7% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 448,106 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $27,366,000 after acquiring an additional 7,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.2% in the third quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 242,195 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $14,791,000 after acquiring an additional 2,815 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ORCL shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Oracle and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. DA Davidson started coverage on Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Oracle from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.18.

Oracle Stock Performance

NYSE ORCL traded up $2.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $92.92. 10,476,333 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,427,362. The business’s 50-day moving average is $87.96 and its 200-day moving average is $80.41. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $60.78 and a twelve month high of $93.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.02.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 262.40% and a net margin of 17.46%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. This is a boost from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.24%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total value of $725,745.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,005,714.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Featured Articles

