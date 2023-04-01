Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Has $9.60 Million Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lessened its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,620 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 533 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for 1.5% of Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $9,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MA. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on MA shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $370.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $437.00 to $438.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $395.00 to $415.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $413.41.

Mastercard Stock Performance

NYSE:MA traded up $4.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $363.41. 3,376,796 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,030,867. The stock has a market capitalization of $346.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.56, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $276.87 and a 52-week high of $390.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $361.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $342.21.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.65% and a return on equity of 158.38%. Mastercard’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total transaction of $2,406,856.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,314 shares in the company, valued at $15,701,385.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total transaction of $2,406,856.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,314 shares in the company, valued at $15,701,385.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total transaction of $2,928,868.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,440,789.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 655,522 shares of company stock valued at $242,724,561. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

