Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Sells 297 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,153 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 297 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. West Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 520.0% during the 3rd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s Stock Performance

McDonald’s stock traded up $1.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $279.61. The company had a trading volume of 2,902,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,751,708. The firm has a market cap of $204.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.62. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $228.34 and a 1 year high of $281.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $268.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $264.07.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.13. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 120.10% and a net margin of 26.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 72.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $263.00 to $277.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $298.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $293.00 to $299.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.16.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In other news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total transaction of $1,030,606.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,271,978.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total transaction of $370,554.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,755.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total value of $1,030,606.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,271,978.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,122 shares of company stock valued at $2,177,681 in the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.