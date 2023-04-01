Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Sells 816 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 816 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 16,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 3,356 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 8,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 37.7% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 9,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 2,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $276,000. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of EFA stock traded up $0.36 on Friday, reaching $71.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,532,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,611,092. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.56. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $54.61 and a 1 year high of $75.38.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.