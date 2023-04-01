Head to Head Analysis: Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) & Web Blockchain Media (OTCMKTS:WEBB)

Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Rating) and Web Blockchain Media (OTCMKTS:WEBB – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

46.5% of Aurora Innovation shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Web Blockchain Media shares are held by institutional investors. 18.8% of Aurora Innovation shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.5% of Web Blockchain Media shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Aurora Innovation and Web Blockchain Media, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aurora Innovation 0 1 1 0 2.50 Web Blockchain Media 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

Aurora Innovation currently has a consensus price target of $5.25, suggesting a potential upside of 277.70%. Given Aurora Innovation’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Aurora Innovation is more favorable than Web Blockchain Media.

Aurora Innovation has a beta of 1.69, meaning that its share price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Web Blockchain Media has a beta of -1.07, meaning that its share price is 207% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Aurora Innovation and Web Blockchain Media’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aurora Innovation $68.00 million 23.97 -$1.72 billion ($1.51) -0.92 Web Blockchain Media N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Web Blockchain Media has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Aurora Innovation.

Profitability

This table compares Aurora Innovation and Web Blockchain Media’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aurora Innovation -2,546.55% -26.15% -23.87% Web Blockchain Media N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Aurora Innovation beats Web Blockchain Media on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aurora Innovation

Aurora Innovation, Inc. operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and trucks. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

About Web Blockchain Media

Web Blockchain Media, Inc. engages in asset acquisition and development to produce long-term cash flow and favorable returns for stakeholders. It currently builds out channels, reality television productions, online videos, and scripted television around the rapidly expanding crypto and blockchain universe. The company was founded by Steve Slome and Lee Zuckerman on March 22, 1994 and is headquartered in Studio City, CA.

