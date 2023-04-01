Heart Test Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSCS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Heart Test Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSCS – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,400 shares, an increase of 25.1% from the February 28th total of 42,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,520,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Heart Test Laboratories

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its holdings in Heart Test Laboratories by 547.4% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 161,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 136,844 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Heart Test Laboratories by 516.8% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 154,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 129,204 shares during the period. Chapin Davis Inc. purchased a new position in Heart Test Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Heart Test Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Heart Test Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on HSCS. Maxim Group dropped their price objective on shares of Heart Test Laboratories from $8.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Ascendiant Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Heart Test Laboratories in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.30 price objective for the company.

Heart Test Laboratories Stock Performance

Heart Test Laboratories Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ:HSCS remained flat at $0.99 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 25,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,821. Heart Test Laboratories has a 1-year low of $0.71 and a 1-year high of $6.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.43.

Heart Test Laboratories, Inc, a medical technology company, provides cardiovascular diagnostic devices. The company offers MyoVista wavECG, a resting 12-lead electrocardiograph (ECG) to provide diagnostic information related to cardiac dysfunction, as well as conventional 12-lead resting ECG information.

