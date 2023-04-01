Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI) and Ouster (NYSE:OUST) Head to Head Analysis

Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI – Get Rating) and Ouster (NYSE:OUST – Get Rating) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Hesai Group and Ouster, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hesai Group 0 0 2 0 3.00 Ouster 0 4 3 0 2.43

Hesai Group currently has a consensus price target of $29.50, suggesting a potential upside of 90.69%. Ouster has a consensus price target of $2.18, suggesting a potential upside of 160.70%. Given Ouster’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Ouster is more favorable than Hesai Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

28.8% of Ouster shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.7% of Ouster shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Hesai Group and Ouster’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hesai Group N/A N/A N/A Ouster -337.71% -65.59% -50.53%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Hesai Group and Ouster’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hesai Group $174.37 million 11.14 N/A N/A N/A Ouster $41.03 million 3.76 -$138.56 million ($0.78) -1.07

Hesai Group has higher revenue and earnings than Ouster.

Summary

Hesai Group beats Ouster on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hesai Group

(Get Rating)

Hesai Group engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of three-dimensional light detection and ranging solutions, through its subsidiaries. Its LiDAR products are used in passenger and commercial vehicles. Hesai Group is based in Shanghai, China.

About Ouster

(Get Rating)

Ouster, Inc. designs and manufactures high-resolution digital lidar sensors and enabling software that offers 3D vision to machinery, vehicles, robots, and fixed infrastructure assets. Its product portfolio includes OS, a scanning sensor and DF, a true solid-state flash sensor. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

