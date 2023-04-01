HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) Price Target Increased to $58.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. TD Cowen cut shares of HF Sinclair from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of HF Sinclair in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a neutral rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of HF Sinclair from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $86.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $62.33.

HF Sinclair Stock Performance

Shares of DINO stock opened at $48.38 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.44. The company has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.53, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.39. HF Sinclair has a 12 month low of $34.90 and a 12 month high of $66.19.

HF Sinclair Increases Dividend

HF Sinclair ( NYSE:DINO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by ($0.62). HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 31.28% and a net margin of 7.65%. The firm had revenue of $8.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that HF Sinclair will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. This is an increase from HF Sinclair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.14%.

Insider Activity

In other HF Sinclair news, CEO Michael Jennings sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $2,553,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,336,780.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of HF Sinclair

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DINO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in HF Sinclair by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,799,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,789,000 after buying an additional 571,178 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter worth about $539,533,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter worth about $308,240,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,789,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,562,000 after acquiring an additional 355,658 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 99.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,737,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364,601 shares in the last quarter. 87.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HF Sinclair

HF Sinclair Corp. is an independent energy company. It manufactures and sells products such as gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, and specialty and modified asphalt. The company operates through five segments: Refining, Marketing, Renewables, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and Midstream.

