Hidigital btc (HDBTC) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $7.33 Billion

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 1st. One Hidigital btc token can now be purchased for approximately $3.49 or 0.00020906 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hidigital btc has a total market capitalization of $7.33 billion and $36,275.18 worth of Hidigital btc was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Hidigital btc has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Hidigital btc alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001423 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 52.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.88 or 0.00329820 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,030.26 or 0.25798217 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Hidigital btc Token Profile

Hidigital btc’s genesis date was February 23rd, 2019. Hidigital btc’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens. Hidigital btc’s official Twitter account is @hdbtcfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hidigital btc is hdbtc.io.

Hidigital btc Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hidigital btc (HDBTC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Hidigital btc has a current supply of 2,100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Hidigital btc is 3.48927448 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hdbtc.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hidigital btc directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hidigital btc should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hidigital btc using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hidigital btc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hidigital btc and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.