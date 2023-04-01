Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB) Short Interest Update

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,680,000 shares, an increase of 25.8% from the February 28th total of 6,900,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 976,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.9 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 12th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HOMB. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 21.4% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 399,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,300,000 after purchasing an additional 70,325 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 15.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,919,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,643,000 after purchasing an additional 391,325 shares during the last quarter. Amarillo National Bank acquired a new position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the third quarter worth $1,377,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 1.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 305,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,886,000 after purchasing an additional 4,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 4.4% during the third quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $21.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,171,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,054,796. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.18. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.83 and a twelve month high of $26.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.22 and a 200-day moving average of $23.64.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $272.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.70 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 29.01% and a return on equity of 11.03%. Research analysts predict that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. This is a boost from Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio is 45.57%.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Company Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in providing commercial and retail banking and related financial services. It offers its services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. The company was founded by John W. Allison and Robert H.

Featured Stories

