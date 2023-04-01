Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.00-$2.30 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.12. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Horace Mann Educators Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE HMN opened at $33.48 on Friday. Horace Mann Educators has a 1 year low of $32.02 and a 1 year high of $42.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Horace Mann Educators Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 15th. This is a positive change from Horace Mann Educators’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,885.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling

HMN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Horace Mann Educators in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Horace Mann Educators in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th.

In related news, EVP Matthew P. Sharpe sold 3,478 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.99, for a total transaction of $118,217.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,353 shares in the company, valued at $1,847,458.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Horace Mann Educators

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Horace Mann Educators by 10.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 38.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 159,434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,670,000 after purchasing an additional 44,088 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 2.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 598,357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,029,000 after purchasing an additional 12,787 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 9.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,896 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 3,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 21.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198 shares in the last quarter.

Horace Mann Educators Company Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and retirement solutions to educators and school employees. It operates through the following business segments: Property and Casualty, Supplemental, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. The Property and Casualty segment focuses on personal lines of automobile and property insurance products.

