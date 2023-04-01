Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Short Interest Up 23.9% in March

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,040,000 shares, an increase of 23.9% from the February 28th total of 3,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,490,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on HZNP. StockNews.com began coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Sunday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $118.00 to $116.50 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Piper Sandler downgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink downgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $116.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at Horizon Therapeutics Public

In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, EVP Jeffrey W. Sherman sold 5,187 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.29, for a total transaction of $587,635.23. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,586,783.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jeffrey W. Sherman sold 3,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.05, for a total value of $380,752.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,469,883.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey W. Sherman sold 5,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.29, for a total value of $587,635.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,586,783.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,832 shares of company stock valued at $8,125,648 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Horizon Therapeutics Public

Horizon Therapeutics Public Stock Performance

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HZNP. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 4th quarter worth about $460,920,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1,235.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,852,296 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $238,420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,563,851 shares during the period. Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 4th quarter worth about $325,297,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1,481.3% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,506,329 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $155,118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $249,778,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HZNP traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $109.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,402,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,585,063. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a 52-week low of $57.84 and a 52-week high of $117.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.94, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $109.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.92.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.12. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 23.04% and a net margin of 14.37%. The firm had revenue of $942.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $922.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About Horizon Therapeutics Public

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Inflammation segments. The Orphan segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

