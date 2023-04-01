Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Director Sells $202,852.00 in Stock

Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) Director Becerra Jose Luis Prado sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total transaction of $202,852.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $718,174.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Hormel Foods Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of HRL opened at $39.88 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.54 and its 200 day moving average is $45.08. Hormel Foods Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.78 and a fifty-two week high of $55.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.80 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.18.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.05). Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Hormel Foods’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hormel Foods Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 14th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.45%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HRL shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Argus downgraded Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America dropped their price target on Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in Hormel Foods in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Hormel Foods by 1,673.3% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Hormel Foods by 110.6% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.74% of the company’s stock.

About Hormel Foods

(Get Rating)

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment focuses on the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.