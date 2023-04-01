Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) PT Lowered to $19.00 at Raymond James

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Raymond James from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

HST has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Compass Point downgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $20.64.

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $16.49 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.74 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.30. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $14.51 and a 12 month high of $21.63.

Host Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

Host Hotels & Resorts ( NASDAQ:HST Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.23). Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 12.90%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. Host Hotels & Resorts’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Host Hotels & Resorts will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.55%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Host Hotels & Resorts

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1,921.5% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 96.7% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 146.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period. 97.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Brazil and Canada. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

See Also

