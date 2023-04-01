IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.34 EPS

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.53) by $0.34, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $0.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.27 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.50) EPS.

IGM Biosciences Price Performance

IGMS opened at $13.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.39. IGM Biosciences has a 12-month low of $12.67 and a 12-month high of $35.98.

Get IGM Biosciences alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on IGM Biosciences from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IGM Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at IGM Biosciences

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IGM Biosciences

In other IGM Biosciences news, insider Chris H. Takimoto sold 1,768 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total value of $33,114.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,217.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 55.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in IGM Biosciences by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,622,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,290,000 after purchasing an additional 376,832 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 830,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,188,000 after acquiring an additional 415,028 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 739,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,827,000 after acquiring an additional 16,222 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 166.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 589,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,627,000 after acquiring an additional 368,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 428,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,443,000 after acquiring an additional 24,463 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.41% of the company’s stock.

About IGM Biosciences

(Get Rating)

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer, infectious diseases, and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IGM Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.