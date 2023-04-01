Insider Buying: Aviva plc (LON:AV) Insider Acquires £5,455.38 in Stock

Aviva plc (LON:AV – Get Rating) insider Pippa Lambert purchased 1,302 shares of Aviva stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 419 ($5.15) per share, with a total value of £5,455.38 ($6,702.76).

Aviva Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of LON:AV opened at GBX 404.20 ($4.97) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £11.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,039.74, a P/E/G ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.38, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 438.27 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 434.07. Aviva plc has a 1 year low of GBX 341.92 ($4.20) and a 1 year high of GBX 606.58 ($7.45).

Get Aviva alerts:

Aviva Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 30th will be issued a GBX 20.70 ($0.25) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Aviva’s previous dividend of $10.30. This represents a dividend yield of 4.6%. Aviva’s dividend payout ratio is currently -7,948.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Aviva

AV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Aviva from GBX 564 ($6.93) to GBX 560 ($6.88) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Aviva from GBX 540 ($6.63) to GBX 546 ($6.71) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aviva in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 520 ($6.39) price target on shares of Aviva in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 519.43 ($6.38).

(Get Rating)

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

