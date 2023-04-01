Insider Buying: Aviva plc (LON:AV) Insider Acquires £5,455.38 in Stock

Aviva plc (LON:AV – Get Rating) insider Pippa Lambert purchased 1,302 shares of Aviva stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 419 ($5.15) per share, with a total value of £5,455.38 ($6,702.76).
Aviva Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of LON:AV opened at GBX 404.20 ($4.97) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £11.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,039.74, a P/E/G ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.38, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 438.27 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 434.07. Aviva plc has a 1 year low of GBX 341.92 ($4.20) and a 1 year high of GBX 606.58 ($7.45).
Aviva Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 30th will be issued a GBX 20.70 ($0.25) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Aviva’s previous dividend of $10.30. This represents a dividend yield of 4.6%. Aviva’s dividend payout ratio is currently -7,948.72%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Aviva
Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.
