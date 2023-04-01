Insider Buying: Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) CEO Acquires $249,728.00 in Stock

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) CEO Paul D. Donahue purchased 1,600 shares of Genuine Parts stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $156.08 per share, for a total transaction of $249,728.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 59,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,322,190.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Genuine Parts Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSE:GPC opened at $167.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $124.85 and a one year high of $187.73. The company has a market cap of $23.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.90.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 32.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Genuine Parts Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. This is a positive change from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is currently 45.73%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.20.

Institutional Trading of Genuine Parts

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 128.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 171 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 113.2% in the 3rd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group, Industrial Parts Group, and Corporate. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

See Also

