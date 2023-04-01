Insider Selling: Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) Director Sells $443,000.00 in Stock

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Rating) Director David P. Schenkein sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total transaction of $443,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 117,879 shares in the company, valued at $2,611,019.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

AGIO opened at $22.97 on Friday. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.75 and a fifty-two week high of $34.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.71.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on AGIO. StockNews.com raised shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agios Pharmaceuticals

Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 92.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Caligan Partners LP acquired a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $169,000.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

