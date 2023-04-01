Insider Selling: Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) Insider Sells $51,751.70 in Stock

Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Rating) insider David Moatazedi sold 6,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.47, for a total value of $51,751.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 609,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,163,032.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

David Moatazedi also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Evolus alerts:

On Tuesday, March 14th, David Moatazedi sold 64,211 shares of Evolus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.47, for a total value of $543,867.17.

Evolus Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ EOLS opened at $8.46 on Friday. Evolus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.51 and a twelve month high of $14.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.43.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Evolus ( NASDAQ:EOLS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Evolus had a negative net margin of 50.07% and a negative return on equity of 178.39%. The business had revenue of $43.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.48 million. Analysts expect that Evolus, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on EOLS shares. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Evolus from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Evolus from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Evolus in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Evolus in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Evolus currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Evolus

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EOLS. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in Evolus by 165.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 81,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 51,151 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evolus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Evolus by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 368,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after buying an additional 5,565 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in Evolus in the 2nd quarter valued at $989,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Evolus in the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.41% of the company’s stock.

About Evolus

(Get Rating)

Evolus, Inc is a medical aesthetics company, which engages in the provision of medical aesthetic treatments and procedures. It offers products under the brand of Jeuveau. The company was founded by Scott Cannizzaro in November 2012 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Evolus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.