Insider Selling: Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ:PTRA) Insider Sells $13,759.12 in Stock

Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ:PTRA – Get Rating) insider Joann Covington sold 9,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.51, for a total value of $13,759.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 118,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,199.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Proterra Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PTRA opened at $1.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $344.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.18. Proterra Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.07 and a 12-month high of $8.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.63 and its 200 day moving average is $4.61.

Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $80.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.88 million. Proterra had a negative net margin of 76.92% and a negative return on equity of 40.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.44) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Proterra Inc. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PTRA. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Proterra from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Proterra from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.36.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Proterra by 2.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,926,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,255,000 after acquiring an additional 535,055 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Proterra by 0.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,862,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,032,000 after acquiring an additional 109,357 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Proterra by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 4,946,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,649,000 after acquiring an additional 256,845 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Proterra by 6.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,787,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,841,000 after acquiring an additional 288,518 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Proterra by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,008,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,112,000 after acquiring an additional 153,272 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.04% of the company’s stock.

Proterra Inc provides commercial vehicles in the United States, the European Union, Canada, Australia, and Japan. It operates through Proterra Powered and Energy and Proterra Transit business units. The Proterra Powered and Energy business unit designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and integrates battery systems and electrification solutions into vehicles for commercial vehicle OEM customers serving delivery trucks, school buses, coach buses, construction and mining equipment, and other applications.

