Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $287.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. TheStreet raised Inspire Medical Systems from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Inspire Medical Systems from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $308.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $302.63.

Inspire Medical Systems Stock Performance

NYSE INSP opened at $234.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -142.73 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $254.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $228.76. Inspire Medical Systems has a 52 week low of $142.74 and a 52 week high of $282.31.

Insider Transactions at Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems ( NYSE:INSP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $137.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.75 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 12.66% and a negative net margin of 11.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 75.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Inspire Medical Systems will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Richard Buchholz sold 523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $130,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,591,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Richard Buchholz sold 523 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $130,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,591,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO John Rondoni sold 1,170 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.00, for a total transaction of $299,520.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 15,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,863,296. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,789 shares of company stock worth $11,099,735 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Inspire Medical Systems

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 11.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the first quarter worth $452,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the first quarter worth $203,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 668.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 4.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,838,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

