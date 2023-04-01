Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on IBP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Installed Building Products from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $90.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Installed Building Products from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $102.00.

Get Installed Building Products alerts:

Installed Building Products Price Performance

NYSE IBP opened at $114.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $110.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.55. Installed Building Products has a 1 year low of $69.44 and a 1 year high of $121.60. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.69.

Installed Building Products Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Installed Building Products

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.23 per share. This is a positive change from Installed Building Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.01%.

In other news, CAO Todd R. Fry sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.32, for a total transaction of $53,660.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $754,674.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Todd R. Fry sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.32, for a total value of $53,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $754,674.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jay P. Elliott sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.77, for a total transaction of $511,965.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 32,490 shares in the company, valued at $3,696,387.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,826 shares of company stock valued at $13,806,231 in the last ninety days. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IBP. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Installed Building Products by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 21,541 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Installed Building Products in the 4th quarter valued at about $814,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Installed Building Products in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new stake in Installed Building Products in the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Installed Building Products by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 43,902 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. 77.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Installed Building Products, Inc engages in the business of installing insulation for the residential new construction market. Its products include garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving, and mirrors. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Installed Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Installed Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.