Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:PXLG) Stock Price Up 1.4%

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:PXLG – Get Rating) rose 1.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $85.33 and last traded at $85.30. Approximately 196,227 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 206% from the average daily volume of 64,190 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.09.
Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Stock Performance
The company’s fifty day moving average is $84.40 and its 200-day moving average is $81.89.
