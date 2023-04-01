Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Now Covered by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $33.50 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Invitation Homes from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Raymond James cut shares of Invitation Homes from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Invitation Homes from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Invitation Homes from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.32.

Invitation Homes Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of INVH opened at $31.23 on Tuesday. Invitation Homes has a one year low of $28.52 and a one year high of $44.36. The company has a market cap of $19.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.90.

Invitation Homes Increases Dividend

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $579.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.68 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 3.89%. Research analysts forecast that Invitation Homes will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. This is a positive change from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 167.74%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invitation Homes

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INVH. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 4,111 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the 1st quarter worth about $373,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the 1st quarter worth about $480,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 36,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the 1st quarter worth about $225,000. Institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operation of single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Further Reading

