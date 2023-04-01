iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Saxon Interests Inc.

Saxon Interests Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 213 shares during the quarter. Saxon Interests Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IJR. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pflug Koory LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 293.8% during the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 76.5% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

IJR opened at $96.70 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $86.40 and a 1 year high of $111.39. The company has a market cap of $66.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $100.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.34.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

