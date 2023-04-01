Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “GBX 4,000” Price Target for Diageo (LON:DGE)

Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,000 ($49.15) price objective on Diageo (LON:DGE – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on DGE. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,700 ($57.75) price objective on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 5,010 ($61.56) to GBX 5,100 ($62.66) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Investec upgraded shares of Diageo to a buy rating and set a GBX 3,900 ($47.92) price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,200 ($51.60) price objective on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 2,650 ($32.56) price objective on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 4,040.67 ($49.65).

Get Diageo alerts:

Diageo Stock Up 0.9 %

DGE stock opened at GBX 3,614 ($44.40) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3,549.17 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3,646.16. Diageo has a 12 month low of GBX 3,363 ($41.32) and a 12 month high of GBX 4,067 ($49.97). The company has a market cap of £81.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,316.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 186.30, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Diageo Cuts Dividend

Insider Activity at Diageo

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a GBX 30.83 ($0.38) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.84%. Diageo’s payout ratio is 5,000.00%.

In other Diageo news, insider Javier Ferrán acquired 229 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,620 ($44.48) per share, with a total value of £8,289.80 ($10,185.28). In the last three months, insiders have acquired 937 shares of company stock valued at $3,308,396. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About Diageo

(Get Rating)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.