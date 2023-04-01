Jefferies Financial Group Upgrades Otsuka (OTCMKTS:OTSKY) to Buy

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Otsuka (OTCMKTS:OTSKY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Otsuka from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Otsuka Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of OTSKY stock opened at $15.80 on Tuesday. Otsuka has a one year low of $14.42 and a one year high of $18.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.82.

Otsuka Company Profile

Otsuka Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the management of its group companies which are in the pharmaceuticals business. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals, Nutraceuticals, Consumer Products, and Others. The Pharmaceuticals segment manufactures therapeutic drugs and infusions focusing on the central nervous system, oncology, and infectious diseases.

