Jet Protocol Price Up 13.5% Over Last Week (JET)

Jet Protocol (JET) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 31st. One Jet Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.0120 or 0.00000042 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Jet Protocol has traded up 13.5% against the U.S. dollar. Jet Protocol has a total market cap of $20.32 million and approximately $145,831.52 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Jet Protocol Profile

JET is a token. It launched on March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. The official website for Jet Protocol is jetprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. Jet Protocol’s official message board is forum.jetprotocol.io.

Jet Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.01210524 USD and is down -1.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $149,418.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

