JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Ganfeng Lithium Group (OTCMKTS:GNENF) to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Ganfeng Lithium Group (OTCMKTS:GNENF – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Ganfeng Lithium Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS GNENF opened at $6.44 on Wednesday. Ganfeng Lithium Group has a one year low of $5.71 and a one year high of $15.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.71.

Ganfeng Lithium Group Company Profile

Ganfeng Lithium Group Co, Ltd. manufactures lithium chloride, lithium fluoride, lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide and lithium magnesium alloy. Its products include lithium metal, battery grade, low sodium, catalyst grade, lithium fluoride, lithium rods, tablets, particles, battery grade lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, anhydrous and battery grade lithium fluoride.

