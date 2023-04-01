JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Ganfeng Lithium Group (OTCMKTS:GNENF) to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Ganfeng Lithium Group (OTCMKTS:GNENF – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Ganfeng Lithium Group Stock Performance
OTCMKTS GNENF opened at $6.44 on Wednesday. Ganfeng Lithium Group has a one year low of $5.71 and a one year high of $15.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.71.
Ganfeng Lithium Group Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ganfeng Lithium Group (GNENF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/27 – 3/31
- What is a Gold IRA, and is it a Viable Investment?
- Is Braze, Inc Ready To Rocket Higher?
- Mullen Automotive Makes Deliveries; Short-Squeeze Possible
- Can Frontline Maintain This Momentum?
Receive News & Ratings for Ganfeng Lithium Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ganfeng Lithium Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.