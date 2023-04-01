JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN) Price Target to $9.00

Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN – Get Rating) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $6.00 to $9.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TERN opened at $11.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $445.30 million, a P/E ratio of -6.47 and a beta of -1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.84. Terns Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.45 and a 1-year high of $12.42.

Terns Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:TERN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.11. Sell-side analysts expect that Terns Pharmaceuticals will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Terns Pharmaceuticals by 62.3% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 21,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 8,252 shares in the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Terns Pharmaceuticals by 4,736.6% during the 4th quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,126,000 after acquiring an additional 685,527 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Terns Pharmaceuticals by 280.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,457,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074,492 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Terns Pharmaceuticals by 149.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 10,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new position in Terns Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $140,000.

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small-molecule single-agent and combination therapy candidates for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and obesity. The company develops TERN-101, a liver-distributed and non-bile acid farnesoid X receptor agonist, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of NASH; and TERN-201, a vascular adhesion protein-1 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of NASH.

