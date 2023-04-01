JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Position Lifted by Fragasso Group Inc.

Fragasso Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 667.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 312,669 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 271,919 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF makes up 2.0% of Fragasso Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Fragasso Group Inc. owned 0.09% of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF worth $17,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FAS Wealth Partners boosted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 56.8% during the 3rd quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 3,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 310.2% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 83,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,270,000 after buying an additional 63,032 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 115.5% in the 3rd quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 8,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 4,341 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 82.6% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 7,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 3,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $5,392,000.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,179,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,007,191. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.22. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $49.92 and a one year high of $62.60. The stock has a market cap of $19.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.64.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

