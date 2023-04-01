Kathmere Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,690 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,476 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 112.0% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new stake in Walmart during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Walmart during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. 31.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE WMT traded up $1.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $147.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,955,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,795,536. The stock has a market cap of $397.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.21. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $117.27 and a one year high of $160.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.62.

Walmart Announces Dividend

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. Walmart had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The business had revenue of $164.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Walmart’s payout ratio is 53.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 852,215 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total transaction of $122,940,535.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 266,841,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,494,543,249.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.57, for a total transaction of $1,393,777.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,432,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,666,178.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 852,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total transaction of $122,940,535.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 266,841,420 shares in the company, valued at $38,494,543,249.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,053,710 shares of company stock valued at $2,982,527,217 in the last 90 days. 47.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on WMT shares. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Walmart from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.06.

About Walmart

(Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.