Kathmere Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,690 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,476 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 112.0% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new stake in Walmart during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Walmart during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. 31.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Walmart Trading Up 1.2 %
Shares of NYSE WMT traded up $1.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $147.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,955,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,795,536. The stock has a market cap of $397.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.21. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $117.27 and a one year high of $160.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.62.
Walmart Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Walmart’s payout ratio is 53.27%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 852,215 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total transaction of $122,940,535.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 266,841,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,494,543,249.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.57, for a total transaction of $1,393,777.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,432,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,666,178.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 852,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total transaction of $122,940,535.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 266,841,420 shares in the company, valued at $38,494,543,249.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,053,710 shares of company stock valued at $2,982,527,217 in the last 90 days. 47.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts recently commented on WMT shares. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Walmart from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.06.
About Walmart
Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.
