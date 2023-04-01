Kathmere Capital Management LLC Acquires 49,357 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 333,076 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,357 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up 2.3% of Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $12,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Lutz Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 108,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,958,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 21,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, Country Club Bank GFN increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 22,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,309,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,182,896. The company has a market cap of $70.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $34.88 and a 1-year high of $47.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.35.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

