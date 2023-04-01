Kava Tops 24-Hour Volume of $12.15 Million (KAVA)

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 31st. One Kava token can now be purchased for about $0.89 or 0.00003114 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Kava has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar. Kava has a total market capitalization of $411.47 million and approximately $12.15 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Kava alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.79 or 0.00062293 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.21 or 0.00039237 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000243 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00006995 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000794 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00018254 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001302 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 59.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000520 BTC.

About Kava

KAVA uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 462,648,442 tokens and its circulating supply is 462,642,653 tokens. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Kava

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava Chain is a decentralized, permissionless, censorship-resistant blockchain built with the Cosmos SDK. This means it operates much like other Cosmos ecosystem blockchains, and is designed to be interoperable between chains. [Learn more about Cosmos](https://cosmos.network/). [Learn more about Kava.](https://medium.com/kava-labs/kava-protocol-101-ce3beb0fa8b8)Kava Protocol is the set of rules and behaviors built into the Kava Chain that enables advanced Decentralized Finance (DeFi) functionality like permissionless borrowing and lending.The KAVA token is an asset on the Kava Chain. Kava Chain is secured by its token KAVA and it is used across the full chain as a transport and a store of value. It is given as a reward for minting USDX on the Kava app.Blockchain data provided by: [ATOMScan](https://atomscan.com/kava) (total supply)“

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kava and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.